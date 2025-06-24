Chris Hemsworth drops intense training pics for Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Hemsworth a.k.a Thor has stunned fans yet again after new workout photos appeared online, revealing his lean, muscular frame ahead of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.

Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise his role as Thor in the 2026 blockbuster, and while the plot of Avengers: Doomsday is still firmly under wraps, these images prove the Australian star is already battle-ready.

In the pictures, Hemsworth can be seen powering through weight-room routines, boxing drills and high-intensity cardio circuits.

The shots highlight defined arms, broad shoulders and a chiselled core evidence that Chris Hemsworth is maintaining the god-like physique audiences expect from the God of Thunder.

Speaking to The Independent, Hemsworth’s long-time trainer, Luke Zocchi, revealed that their approach for Avengers: Doomsday differs from the extreme bulking regime used for Thor: Love and Thunder.

“We aren’t killing ourselves as much this time,” Zocchi said. He explained that Hemsworth now follows a “one-day-on, one-day-off” lifting schedule with a push-pull-legs split, balancing heavy sessions with steady-state cardio.

For Avengers: Doomsday, Hemsworth’s weekly plan alternates push workouts, pull workouts and leg sessions with boxing and varied cardio, such as incline treadmill walks, StairMaster intervals and short bursts on the rowing machine.

Zocchi added, “If Chris Hemsworth feels flat, we simply switch to light cardio and come back fresh the next day.”

Back in the Thor: Love and Thunder days, Chris Hemsworth consumed up to ten 450-calorie meals per day while training like a strongman.

Now, as he readies himself for Avengers: Doomsday, the goal is lean strength rather than sheer bulk proving that Chris Hemsworth’s physique can evolve without losing its trademark power.

With production on Avengers: Doomsday still some way off, fans will likely see more of Chris Hemsworth’s gym progress over the coming months.

For now, the latest photos underline that Chris Hemsworth remains one of Hollywood’s most dedicated action stars, bringing Thor back to the big screen in peak condition for Avengers: Doomsday.