Chris Hemsworth surprises audience during Ed Sheeran’s concert

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth made a surprising appearance at British singer Ed Sheeran‘s concert in Bucharest, Romania.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Currently at Romania’s National Arena to record an upcoming episode of Season 2 of his series “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, he joined Sheeran to play the drums in front of around 70,000 attendees.

In an Instagram video after the show, the “Shape Of You” singer said that the “Thor” actor had learned to play drums for his show.

“Got [Chris Hemsworth] to learn to play drums for my stadium show,” he said as the Hollywood star stood next to him.

Hemsworth played the drum part of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” on stage, after reaching out to him about the collaboration.

Read more: Chris Hemsworth talks his kids’ involvement in Furiosa’s filming

“Basically what’s happening is Chris emailed me last December saying he’s doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument,” Sheeran explained in the Instagram video. “And he came to visit me, and he has learned drums and he’s coming on stage in front of 70,000 [people].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot,” Hemsworth added. “It’ll be nice to put this to bed.”

Ed Sheeran is currently on his +–=÷× Tour (aka The Mathematics Tour) which will continue with upcoming shows in Bulgaria, Cyprus and Brazil in 2024.

The Hollywood star’s National Geographic/Disney+ original series “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth” Season 2 synopsis reads: “Chris physically and mentally delves into a series of universal issues that people across the world face daily: pain, fear, cognitive impairment and social connection. Guided by world-renowned experts, mentors and spiritual leaders, he will travel to the ends of the Earth to uncover the latest scientific thinking and unlock some of the world’s best-kept secrets to living a better life.”