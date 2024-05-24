Chris Hemsworth talks his kids’ involvement in Furiosa’s filming

Furiosa star Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his kids were present throughout the filming of the Mad Max prequel.

“They’re like, ‘Give me a shot! I want to jump in there, jump in the truck and the bike,’ and so on,” he said during an interview on Friday.

The Thor actor and his wife Elsa Pataky share three children named India Rose Hemsworth, 12, and twin boys Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth, both 10.

“They were there on the set… I know it’s not a kid’s movie, but they’ve seen it all,” said Hemsworth. “It’s sort of like the smoke and mirrors of it all. It’s a complete illusion, it’s like a Halloween party for them. They were laughing through the bits that they’re supposed to be terrified in.”

Chris Hemsworth’s children were also given seats in the front row to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

The actor’s costar Anya Taylor-Joy said that Hemsworth’s kids were future stars and will be successful in following the footstep of their father.

“They’re such cool kids. They’re going to kill it,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Elsa Pataky, 47, also appeared in two minor roles in Furiosa.

Furiosa zoomed into pole position among this year’s blockbusters with a raucous world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16.

The fifth instalment of the wildly popular post-apocalyptic saga received a special screening outside of the main Palme d’Or competition at the world’s most famous movie festival.

Furiosa is the name of the heroine first played by Charlize Theron in the franchise’s previous entry, 2015’s Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road.

In this prequel, she is now portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy. She is opposite Thor star Chris Hemsworth in a villainous role.