Chris Martin addresses relationship with Dakota Johnson amid split rumours

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin has opened up on his relationship with Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson amid rumours about their breakup.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The two have been dating for over seven years, however, they rarely discuss their relationship in public.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been engaged for years. The Coldplay frontman and the Hollywood actress never confirmed or denied such reports.

Recently, rumours began swirling around that the two had broken up after the Hollywood star was spotted without her engagement ring in Malibu, California.

A foreign publication, while quoting a source close to the couple, reported that the couple “have now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on.”

Months after the report, Chris Martin seemed to have refuted such reports, by declaring Dakota Johnson as one of his best friends.

In a recent interview, the Coldplay singer was asked to list off his best friends and he named the Hollywood actress as one of the few people that are part of his inner circle.

“Phil [Harvey], Dakota, Jonny [Buckland], Will [Champion] and Guy [Berryman]. My kids,” he said.

Meanwhile, Martin refused to further go into details about his relationship with the Hollywood actress, saying that it’s not “just his story to tell.”

“It is important to say that [romantic love] is such a big factor in everything, even though it feels right to keep it precious and private; I’m not denying its power,” the Coldplay lead added.