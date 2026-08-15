Chris Miller breaks silence on 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' leak

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’s leaked footage has appeared on websites, and co-writer Chris Miller has made a clear public statement in public regarding the matter.

Deadline reached out for the Chris Miller’s stance from the officials on the matter, and the latter posted on X and noted, “Not a fan of unfinished, not fully rendered footage”. While, Sony Pictures and Marvel have not released their statements regarding the leak.

A trailer for the third installment of the animated movie starring Miles Morales, which is set to hit theaters on June 18, 2027, was leaked on social media, and Miller has already made his thoughts clear on the matter.

Read More:‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ set to release early

Earlier this year, Paramount faced a similar situation when a full version of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender leaked online by a fan. The fan was seemingly frustrated by Paramount’s decision not to release the film in theaters and opting for a streaming release.

Earlier, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender was originally slated to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025, but it was later pushed back to January 30, 2026. In December 2025, Deadline reported that the film, greenlit by the previous Paramount Animation administration, would not get a theatrical release after all. Instead, the film would stream on Paramount+ on October 9.

Following the leak, animator Julia Schoel, who worked on the film, took to X to express her thoughts, saying, “We worked on the aang movie for years with the expectation that we’d get to celebrate all of our hard work in theaters, just to see people unceremoniously leak the film and pass our shots around on Twitter like candy.”

Paramount investigated the leak and arrested an individual in Singapore who gained illegal access to the film, and if found guilty, the suspect could face up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to $50,000, or both.