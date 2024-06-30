Chris Pratt hints at joining DCU after meeting James Gunn

Hollywood star Chris Pratt, known for playing Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) in MCU, has said there was a chance of him joining James Gunn’s DCU.

His statement came after paying a visit to director James Gunn on the set of Superman: Legacy, Deadline reported.

Gunn also shared a photo of Pratt on the set of Superman: Legacy earlier this month on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “Always nice to have friends visiting set.”

While Pratt declined to reveal the character he would like to play, the actor said that “there’s always a chance” he could join the DCU.

“I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I’m not exactly sure. I’m truly not sure,” the Hollywood star added.

Responding to a question on his potential leap to MCU’s competing franchise, Chris Pratt responded by saying, “Yes, of course.”

“If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it. Of course I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there’s a chance that can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star added.

The actor made his MCU debut as Star-Lord in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, directed by James Gunn.

The pair reunited for the movie’s sequels in 2017 and 2023 along with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Meanwhile, Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is set to kick off a new DC multiverse.

The movie stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.