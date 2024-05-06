Superman’s new suit revealed by director James Gunn

Film director James Gunn on Monday revealed the new suit for the upcoming Superman movie that will see actor David Corenswet take on the iconic role of the Man of Steel.

Gunn, who is the writer and director of the movie, shared the image of David Corenswet in the new suit on his Threads account, Variety reported.

James Gunn wrote that the first look photo “was taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera.”

The photo showed the suit in a dirty and weathered state as fans suggested that Superman would be seen involved in dirty fighting in the movie.

The movie marks David Corenswet’s first major Hollywood break as he is set to replace Henry Cavill who played the role in the previous movies.

Corenswet has acted in supporting roles in the Netflix series, “The Politician” and “Hollywood.”

Read more: Henry Cavill set to join MCU with mystery role: Reports

It is pertinent to mention that the CW drama Superman & Lois is set to end with the finale of season 4 as Warner Bros. Discovery did not want “a competing Superman product in the marketplace” amid James Gunn’s DC Universe, CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz.

Last month, Gunn announced the beginning of his new film ‘Superman: Legacy’, along with a title change.

Taking to his Instagram handle on March 1, DC Studios chief James Gunn announced the start of the filming schedule of his upcoming movie, ‘Superman: Legacy’, the first title after the reboot of the franchise as well as the DC Universe, under the supervision of him and co-chairman Peter Safran.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill, who essayed Superman in DC Extended Universe, for almost a decade, before finally bidding farewell to the role in 2022, reportedly signed a deal with Marvel Studios, to play what appears to be a mystery role as of now.

As per the reports, the actor, who also exited from the Netflix series ‘The Witcher’, based on false hopes of Superman’s return, was offered a project by Marvel, which he allegedly has accepted, teased journalist Matt Reeves on social platform X.