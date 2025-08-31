Chris Pratt edges toward DC role – But which one is he meant for?

Any hopes of Chris Pratt becoming the next Batman have been ruled out, but the actor’s path into the DC Universe remains very much alive.

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn confirmed that while Pratt will not take on the role of Batman, he is still being considered for a future role within the expanding DC franchise.

Chris Pratt, who is best known for playing Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, continues to be linked with Gunn after years of working together.

Their close friendship and strong professional relationship make it likely that Chris Pratt will eventually join the DC Universe, even if not as the Dark Knight.

Gunn made clear that other roles could suit The Guardian of the Galaxy actor, though he dismissed suggestions of him playing Wonder Woman or Shazam. Despite that, both the actor and Gunn remain eager to find the right part.

With DC Studios currently developing several new projects following the success of its latest Superman film, opportunities appear wide open.

Chris Pratt has also remained busy outside superhero films, with leading roles in The Terminal List series, The Electric State, and other projects scheduled into 2026. At the same time, speculation continues about whether Chris Pratt will reprise his Marvel role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

For now, the door to DC is far from closed. While Batman may be off the table, Chris Pratt’s future in the DC Universe looks more like a matter of when than if.

Also Read: Chris Pratt reveals big plans for The Terminal List universe

Earlier, The Guardian of the Galaxy actor, Chris Pratt shared exciting plans for the future of The Terminal List franchise. The actor, who plays Navy SEAL James Reece, said he wants to adapt more of Jack Carr’s bestselling novels and create a large connected world.

Chris Pratt explained to Comic Book, that the idea is to build a full Jack Carr Cinematic Universe, with several stories from the books brought to screen.

The Terminal List has already become a major hit for Prime Video, with Chris Pratt leading the action-packed first season.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences praised its intense story and loyalty to the novels. The success has led to a prequel, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which will be released on 27 August.