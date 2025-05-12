One name missing from Chris Pratt’s tribute has fans divided

Chris Pratt has stirred debate among fans after sharing a Mother’s Day tribute that praised his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, while completely ignoring his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

On Sunday, 11 May, Mother’s Day, Chris Pratt posted a message on Instagram praising Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares three children: Kyla, four, Eloise, two, and five-month-old Ford.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote: “How do moms do it? Seriously. It’s like running a circus, a hospital, and a five-star kitchen all at once. Our kids hit the jackpot with you, and so did I. We love you. Happy Mother’s Day, Chief!”

While many followers admired the heartfelt message, others criticised Chris Pratt for not mentioning Anna Faris, the mother of his first child, Jack, who is now 12 years old.

One fan asked: “Where’s the tribute to mother of your first child????” while another commented: “You should praise Anna too.”

Anna Faris has previously opened up about the difficult birth of Jack, who arrived prematurely and spent his first month in the NICU.

In her memoir Unqualified, Anna Faris recalled being told that Jack had severe brain bleeding and might face developmental challenges.

Despite the backlash, many fans defended Chris Pratt. One follower wrote: “I don’t get these comments asking where his ex-wife’s post is. I don’t know anyone that posts Mother’s Day tributes about their exes.”

Another added: “He’s married. If he praised his EX that would be weird.”

Chris Pratt was married to Anna Faris from 2009 until 2018, and they announced their split in 2017.

Since then, Anna Faris has remarried and said she is “getting much closer” to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

She also praised Katherine, calling her “awesome” and saying, “I love how she is with Jack.”

Still, the decision by Chris Pratt to publicly praise Katherine Schwarzenegger while saying nothing about Anna Faris has clearly divided fans.