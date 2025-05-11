Shia LaBeouf names the three A-list stars who helped him get sober

Shia LaBeouf has opened up about how three major Hollywood stars helped him on his journey to sobriety. The 38-year-old actor, known for roles in Transformers and Honey Boy, said that Mel Gibson, Sean Penn, and Josh Brolin stood by him when his life was falling apart.

Shia LaBeouf revealed that he met Mel Gibson in 2022 while researching a film. Gibson introduced him to Latin mass services and supported him during a tough time.

“He held my hand when I was really struggling,” said LaBeouf. “Big respect, big love. He’s always been very lovely to me.”

The actor also praised Sean Penn and Josh Brolin for helping him stay on track. “These guys got me to sobriety. They kept me alive,” said Shia LaBeouf.

He explained that Penn even encouraged him to perform in a play and came to support him during the first week. “I had never felt that kind of love before,” he added.

Shia LaBeouf admitted he still has a lot to fix in his life but hopes to continue growing and doing the right thing. “I hope my whole life is about getting things right. That’s what I want to do.”

He also spoke about how grateful he is to still be acting. “It feels like a miracle that I’m allowed to do this at such a high level,” said LaBeouf.

Hollywood actor Mel Gibson, who got sober in 2010, and Josh Brolin, who quit drinking in 2013, were key influences. Sean Penn, meanwhile, helped his son overcome a drug addiction and has supported others like LaBeouf.

Shia LaBeouf’s career was nearly destroyed after serious abuse allegations were made by his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs. The actor has denied many of the claims but admitted he had hurt people in the past.

Now, with the support of his famous friends, Shia LaBeouf is working hard to stay sober and rebuild his life.