Did Chris Pratt predict his Jurassic World role five years ago?

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt had “predicted” he would be part of the Jurassic World franchise five years before it actually happened.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation actor was just another celebrity who knew he would make it big someday.

A flashback video of Chris Pratt joking about being contacted by the director of the iconic Jurassic Park franchise Steven Spielberg for being part of the franchisesurfaced on the internet.

“Hi, my name is Chris Pratt and I’ll be shooting footage behind-the-scenes for Parks And Recreation,” Pratt said while filming himself with a camera. He then got a message from “Steven Spielberg”.

“I just got a text message from Steven Spielberg. God, so annoying,” the actor said.

He then goes on to “decline” the role which he would play three years later in real life.

“Sorry Steven. I was asked by Parks and Recreation slash NBC to do behind-the-scenes, which is to say everyone else was asked and said no,” he said.

He added: “But I have no shame, as you know by the endless gift baskets. I’ll have to get back to you later about Jurassic Park Four. Boom.”

The old and new cast return for more dinosaur misadventures in “Jurassic World Dominion”, in a final outing concluding the second trilogy of films in the popular franchise.

The movie is set four years after the destruction of the remote island of Isla Nubar, and dinosaurs roam the entire world, living and hunting among humans.

“Jurassic Park” actors Laura Dern and Sam Neill reprise their roles as paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler, now a soil and climate change scientist, and paleontologist Dr Alan Grant, reuniting with their castmate from the 1993 movie Jeff Goldblum, who plays mathematician Dr Ian Malcolm.

The movie sees them join forces with Chris Pratt’s animal behaviourist Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s activist Claire Dearing, who have helmed the more recent “Jurassic World” trilogy of films.

