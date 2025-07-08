Chris Pratt sets Garfield return in animated sequel

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has signed on to return as the beloved cat Garfield in an animated sequel to the hit 2024 film.

The ‘Terminal List’ actor voiced the lasagna-loving cat Garfield in last year’s ‘The Garfield Movie,’ which earned over $230 million at the global box office.

Apart from voicing Garfield, Chris Pratt is also serving as producer on the animated sequel alongside Alcon co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, and John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner.

It is to be noted that Alcon bought the rights from Garfield creator Jim Davis before the release of the first film.

Davis will also serve as an executive producer on ‘The Garfield Movie’ sequel, along with Bridget McMeel.

While Chris Pratt has been confirmed to return to voice the titular character, the makers are yet to rope in the writer and director for the animated sequel.

On the work front, the Hollywood actor is set to appear in Amazon MGM feature ‘Mercy,’ followed by Apple and Skydance’s ‘Way Of The Warrior Kid.’

Chris Pratt is also returning as James Reece in the ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ prequel to his 2022 show.

The prequel takes place before the original series and will explore the origin story of Ben Edwards, played by Hollywood actor Taylor Kitsch.

As per the release schedule, Prime Video will stream the first three episodes on August 27, while the rest of the episodes will be released weekly.