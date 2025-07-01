Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt return in ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ trailer

Actors Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt returned as Prime Video shared the teaser trailer for ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ prequel.

The upcoming series, a prequel to 2022’s ‘The Terminal List,’ takes place before the original series and will explore the origin story of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch).

The ‘Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ will focus on Edwards’s experiences serving in the Navy SEALs and working with CIA Special Ops.

Chris Pratt, who is also an executive producer of the prequel, reprises his role as James Reece.

As per the release schedule, Prime Video will stream the first three episodes on August 27, while the rest of the episodes will be released weekly.

Apart from Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt, ‘Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ also features Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Shiraz Tzarfati, Rona-Lee Shimon and Jared Shaw.

Speaking about the series, Kitsch said that the upcoming season will go even deeper in the context of grit and emotions.

“It’s raw, it’s honest, and it really lets you see the heart of who he is. I have so much respect for the military and SEAL community and loved showing their brotherhood, the things you fight to hold onto, and just letting it all play out. I think fans are going to have a great time with it,” he said in a statement.