Chris Pratt’s ‘Terminal List’ prequel ‘Dark Wolf’ gets first-look images

Amazon Prime Video has shared the first-look images of ‘Dark Wolf,’ a prequel to Hollywood actor Chris Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The prequel series, focused on Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), will stream its first three episodes on August 27.

The show will then release new episodes weekly, with the season finale scheduled on September 24.

As per the ‘Dark Wolf’ logline, the upcoming series is set in the years prior to ‘The Terminal List.’

The show will tell the origin story of Ben Edwards, played by actor Taylor Kitsch.

Read more: One name missing from Chris Pratt’s tribute has fans divided

The Amazon Prime Video prequel will see Hollywood star Chris Pratt reprise his role as James Reece.

Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona-Lee Shimon, Shiraz Tzarfati, and Jared Shaw round out the cast.

‘Dark Wolf’ will debut around three years after the launch of ‘The Terminal List’ season 1.

The original show, led by Chris Pratt, was renewed for a second season in 2023 and went into production earlier this year.

Season 1 of the show follows James Reece, a former US Navy SEAL, who goes on a mission of revenge against the forces that ambushed his platoon in the field.