Chris Pratt thought he will be a ‘sidekick’ in Hollywood

Being in the industry for over two decades, Hollywood star Chris Pratt admits that he is still finding his ‘footing’ in the industry.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pratt, best known for his work in the mockumentary sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation’ and the Marvel film ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, recalled the time when he thought he was a ‘misfit’ for the Hollywood industry and would continue being a ‘funny, sidekick’ character in the films.

“Many years went by when I was trying to find my footing in Hollywood and find out what kind of an actor I was,” Pratt recalled in a new interview. “I had ambitions to play lead roles, to be an adventurer and a hero. But it felt I wasn’t ever given those opportunities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

“And when I started to get those opportunities, I would blow them,” added the ‘Jurassic World’ actor.

He continued to share, “I would not get callbacks, nor would I get auditions. And oftentimes, as a performer in Hollywood, I was trying to define myself by how the industry sees me, rather than what I’m trying to prove myself to the industry.”

“There was a time when I thought maybe I was going to be more of a sidekick funny character, which would have been perfectly fine by me,” he concluded, before expressing his gratitude towards filmmaker James Gunn for trusting him with Star Lord in Marvel franchise, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

Chris Pratt says he changed his Italian accent in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’