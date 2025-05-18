Christian Bale leads project to stop sibling separation in foster care

Known for playing iconic role like Batman, Christian Bale, is now taking on a real-life mission that he calls one of the most important roles of his life. The award-winning actor is helping to build a new village for foster siblings in Palmdale.

Located in California, the construction of the new village aims at keeping brothers and sisters together.

This special place, called Together California, is being created to stop the heartbreaking separation that many foster children face.

Some reports say up to 75 percent of siblings are split up after entering foster care in the United States. Bale believes this extra pain is something no child should have to go through.

In an interview, Christian Bale said that you do not need to have any connection to the foster system to understand the problem.

“It just requires having a heart,” he shared. Christian Bale said that all children deserve care and love from society, and that is what moved him to take action.

Christian Bale’s journey into foster care work began 17 years ago when he thought about what would happen if his own daughter were left without parents.

That idea led him to learn more about foster care and meet Tim McCormick, a man who had run foster homes in Chicago for many years. The Batman star then asked McCormick to help him set up Together California.

The village is designed with small homes arranged around a central garden. Each house will give foster siblings a chance to live together, looked after by trained foster parents.

Christian Bale says it is not just about helping children, but also about changing how society cares for others.

Construction on the site began in February 2024, and Christian Bale is working with the architects at AC Martin to bring the project to life.

He says seeing the village take shape is a dream come true. Although the work is not yet finished, Christian Bale hopes the first children can move in early next year.

Christian Bale says this project will be one of his proudest moments, even more than any film he has worked on.