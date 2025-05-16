New Jason Voorhees design brings classic terror to life

Jason Voorhees is back with a new and terrifying look. Horror, Inc. has revealed the first official redesign of the iconic slasher, and it’s set to appear across a wide range of future projects under the name “Jason Universe.”

This new version of Jason Voorhees is meant to feel both classic and modern. Designed with help from special effects expert Greg Nicotero, the updated look keeps the character’s famous features, like the hockey mask and machete, while giving him a sharper and more defined style.

The mask now features 13 holes, a nod to the Friday the 13th legacy.

Jason Voorhees has frightened horror fans for over four decades, and this new design marks a fresh chapter.

According to Horror, Inc., the goal was to honour Jason’s original style while preparing him for future films, games, merchandise, and even a new TV series.

The Crystal Lake show, which is in the works at A24 and Peacock, will be part of this wider Jason Universe.

Rob Barsamian, the company’s president, shared that Jason Voorhees still stands tall and scary.

“He’s a strong, towering and terrifying slasher,” Barsamian said, noting how the team worked hard to keep the original feel while modernising the character.

Sheri Conn, the chief marketing officer, also promised fans that there’s more to come. “We’re listening to fans and developing a slate of new content—films, gaming, collectibles and immersive experiences,” she said.

With Jason Voorhees now refreshed for a new generation, Horror, Inc. plans to expand the slasher’s legacy across many platforms. The design is a tribute to his past while preparing him to scare again in the future.

