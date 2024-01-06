Actor Christian Oliver, daughters die in a plane crash

Hollywood actor and stuntman Christian Oliver (Klepser), along with his two pre-teen daughters, has died in a small plane crash.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from foreign-based news agencies, German actor Christian Oliver, best known for his work in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, ‘Speed Racer’ and ‘Valkyrie’, and his two daughters, Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, were killed in a plane crash on Thursday.

According to the details shared by the authorities, a small, single-engine plane carrying three of a family and pilot-owner Robert Sachs, took off on Thursday afternoon from J.F. Mitchell Airport on the tiny island of Bequia, heading to St Lucia, when it crashed into the sea off a Caribbean island.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, local media reports suggest that the pilot was experiencing trouble shortly after taking off and was on the way back, as informed in the last communication from the plane.

US actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St Vincent and the Grenadines.https://t.co/i0MwuG8E4Y pic.twitter.com/xrgxbDMYW6 — Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) January 5, 2024

“Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance,” said the statement from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on the incident.

Officials also confirmed that all four dead bodies have been recovered.