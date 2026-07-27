Christopher Nolan makes shocking confession on 'The Tonight Show'

Christopher Nolan confessed about his fear of switching genres. In a recent interview on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon. He promoted his recently released film and ancient adaptation, The Odyssey.

During the interview, the host inquired during the interview if he considered switching to another genre. Nolan responded that he is terrified. He further mentioned that it would be “one of the hardest things in the world” to make.

Nolan explained, “I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult. I love watching those movies. But no, I think people who direct comedy, people who do comedy, I think that’s one of the hardest things in the world to make people laugh that way.”

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He continued, “Particularly, the risk they take when you make a film: if I show a film to people and maybe they don’t respond to bits of it, I’m like, ‘Ah, they don’t get it. Whatever.’ There’s no hiding behind that when you do comedy.”

The Oppenheimer creator mentioned, “So, I would be terrified of doing anything like that”. It is pertinent to mention that Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey has grossed $600M across the globe within a few days after its release. Watch the trailer here.