Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is ‘unlike anything ever seen’

Hollywood star Tom Holland hints that Christopher Nolan’s much-buzzed ‘The Odyssey’ is ‘unlike anything we’ve ever seen’, as he reflects on his experience of the film set.

In a new magazine interview, English actor Tom Holland, who is all set to share the screen with celebrated actors like Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron, to play Odysseus’s son Telemachus, in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Greek epic ‘Odyssey’, shared his experience of working with the veteran filmmaker, labelling the project as the ‘job of a lifetime’.

“It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I’ve had on a film set. Incredible,” said Holland. “It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

“Working with Chris [Nolan], getting to know him and Emma [Thomas – Nolan’s wife] was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure,” added the ‘Spider-Man’ star.

“To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had,” he expressed.

Notaby, set for July 2026 release, Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ features an all-star ensemble cast, with the likes of Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel and Logan Marshall-Green among others.

