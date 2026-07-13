Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon made a toast to The Odyssey in Mumbai’s cafes with chai whilst they attended the film’s Indian premiere.

The trio made their stop at “Olympia Coffee House” in Colaba, where they enjoyed cups of chai and bun maska, a classic Mumbai snack consisting of a soft bread bun generously spread with butter and traditionally paired with hot, sweet, milky tea.

Universal Pictures took to their Instagram handle and shared the photos featuring Nolan, Holland, and Damon seated around one of the cafe’s marble-topped tables with cups of chai before posing with staff members.

In an interview with Indian news media, the café’s manager noted that the staff initially had no idea they were about to serve one of Hollywood’s most celebrated directors and two of its biggest stars. Maredia told the newspaper the group first arrived outside the restaurant at about 2.30 pm, although staff did not realise who they were waiting for. Nolan, Holland, and Damon eventually entered at about 6 pm, ordering chai, bun maska, and other light snacks before leaving about 10 to 15 minutes after crowds began gathering outside. Police officers and bodyguards were also present, he noted.

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The trio later attended a photocall for the film with the landmark Gateway of India as a backdrop. They were joined by Emma Thomas, Nolan’s wife and a producer on the film. Then, the group attended the premiere, where they were joined by several Bollywood stars, including Dimple Kapadia, who appeared in Nolan’s Tenet. Founded in 1918, Olympia Coffee House is one of Colaba’s oldest surviving restaurants and has remained a fixture of the neighbourhood for more than a century.

The restaurant was established by businessman Syed Mohammed Merab as Olympia Coffee House and Stores. Alongside serving food, it sold everyday essentials, including soap, biscuits and sweets.

In 1954, Merab sold the business to four of his employees, Abdul Rahim Suleiman, Abdul Rahim Choudhary, Ghulam Rasool, and Wali Mohammed, before leaving India. Their descendants continue to run the restaurant today.