Christopher Nolan unveils his bizarre request on 'The Odyssey' set

Christopher Nolan revealed that some of his favorite scenes in The Odyssey came from a difficult day at sea when members of the cast and crew became seasick.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Oscar-winning director recalled filming off the coast of Scotland in July 2025. At one point, the sea got rough, but the team was told it was safe to continue filming.

During the shoot, several supporting actors became sick as the boat was hit by strong waves. Nolan admitted that it was then he landed a moment that went on to become his favourite scene from the film. Nolan reflected on asking cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, “Excuse me, but would you mind if we get the vomiting on camera?”

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He continued, “And credit to them. They said, ‘Absolutely, bring it on,’ Nolan said of the cast and crew. “They were really game for it. And that day ended up being fabulous as well as miserable; it yielded some of my favourite shots in the film.” Nolan did not reveal which actors were affected, only saying they were members of the supporting cast.

Lead actor Matt Damon has also spoken about the demanding production. He recently said there was no special treatment for anyone on set, including Nolan. Damon said everyone faced the same cold weather, rain, and rough sea conditions together. The Odyssey followed the story of Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War.

Along with Damon, the film features a large cast that includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, John Leguizamo, Mia Goth, Himesh Patel, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Samantha Morton, and Joe Alwyn.