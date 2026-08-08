Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey' crosses $1B at box office

Christopher Nolan’s fantasy film The Odyssey surpassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the director’s first billion-dollar release since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

In the latest update, The Odyssey earned approximately $429.65 million in North America and $578.8 million internationally, bringing its global total to more than $1.008 billion. The film is now on track to become the highest-grossing movie of Nolan’s career, surpassing the lifetime earnings of The Dark Knight Rises.

Starring Matt Damon as the legendary Greek hero Odysseus, the film adapted Homer’s ancient epic poem for the big screen. Despite its nearly three-hour runtime and mythology-based story, The Odyssey has attracted strong audiences worldwide, reinforcing Nolan’s reputation as one of Hollywood’s most commercially successful filmmakers.

Premium large-format screenings have played a significant role in the film’s success. IMAX alone has contributed more than $257 million in global ticket sales, with the film expected to become the highest-grossing IMAX release in history. The movie is also preparing for its China release on August 14, where it will debut across thousands of cinemas, including nearly 800 IMAX screens.

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The Odyssey is the fifth film of 2026 to cross the $1 billion milestone, joining Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Toy Story 5, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael. Industry analysts believe the continued success of these major releases could help push North American box office revenue beyond $4 billion for only the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest milestone further cements The Odyssey as one of the biggest cinematic successes of 2026 and another landmark achievement for Christopher Nolan.