Chunky Panday blames Shah Rukh, Salman Khan for his ‘faded’ career?

Indian actor Chunky Panday, best known for his comic characters in multiple films, opens up on his faded career as a quintessential Bollywood hero after superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and others entered the industry.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Chunky Panday, who made his Bollywood debut with Pahlaj Nihalani’s ‘Aag Hi Aag’ (1987), was asked about making a space for himself in the industry amid the entries of big stars, when he claimed that he got lost and faded out in the exploding galaxy of stars.

“I got lost,” he began. “I came when the galaxy was exploding – 1986 was Govinda, I came in 87, the next year was Aamir, Salman came in 1989 and Ajay was in 1990.”

“So, they just kept coming, these big superstars. I did get lost, and I enjoyed my honeymoon for exactly a year,” Panday admitted. “That whole year of 1988 was fantastic for me, and then, everything just faded out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

“I was that young blood who always wanted to keep working and was taking on any kind of work, trying to make money. Then, you can’t chart your career very well because your priorities become very different,” recalled the ‘Housefull’ actor. “But then again, there is also a lot of luck involved. If I had to re-live my life, I would still go through the same process because I have also enjoyed my ups and downs.”

“Let me tell you, the downs are also great. Nobody is watching you; you are not being judged when you are down– you can do anything,” he reflected.

Also Read: Neelam Kothari reveals she once ‘wanted to kill’ Chunky Panday

On the work front, Panday was last seen in the pan-Indian film ‘Liger’ (2022), headlined by his daughter Ananya and South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, as well as Tamil-language spy thriller ‘Sardar’.