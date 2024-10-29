Neelam Kothari reveals she once ‘wanted to kill’ Chunky Panday

Former Bollywood diva Neelam Kothari revealed she once wanted to ‘kill’ her frequent co-star and close friend Chunky Panday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian radio channel, ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ star Neelam Kothari recalled her first experience of shooting ‘Aag Hi Aag’ (1987) with actor Chunky Panday and shared that she wanted to kill him at that time before the two went on to become good friends and shared the screen in multiple films.

“Chunky is a very good friend today. And he was a good friend back then too but there were days when I just wanted to kill him,” she said.

“He used to irritate me on set because he was a newcomer. He took his own sweet time. ‘The shot is ready, cameras are set, but where’s Chunky Panday?’ Chunky Panday’s in the bathroom. This didn’t happen just once, but many times, and I just wanted to kill him,” Kothari reasoned.

“There was a scene in Aag Hi Aag where I was getting married to someone else, and Chunky was supposed to come on a bike, pick me up from the mandap, and ride away. I must have asked him 10 times if he knew how to ride a bike, and he kept saying, ‘Of course’. He didn’t know – he was joking. So he picked me up on the bike and pushed the accelerator so hard that it did a wheelie, and I was in bridal attire. I fell off, and the bike landed on top of me,” she shared. “I burned my leg and everything. I wanted to kill him. I still have that scar on my leg, and I still remind Chunky that I have it for life because of him.”

On the work front, Neelam Kothari is most recently seen in the new season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’, which also includes Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavna, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh in the main cast. The Mumbai celebrity wives are also joined by three influential businesswomen from Delhi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha and Shalini Passi, for the season.