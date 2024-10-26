Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara ‘jealous’ of his, Alia’s daughter Raha

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor, revealed that her daughter is ‘jealous’ of her cousin Raha, the only daughter of her brother and his wife Alia Bhatt.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made the surprising revelation in a recently dropped new season of Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’, where she along with two other Delhiites, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha, joined the main cast of the series.

During a light-hearted conversation within the family, where Riddhima, her husband Bharat Sahni and her mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor are seen discussing the couple’s small family, the former confessed that her only daughter Samara was jealous of Raha when she was born.

In the sequence, Neetu said to Bharat, “I told Riddhima, ‘Have another child’. She said, ‘Bharat will leave me’,” when he clarified saying, “I was ready. Samara doesn’t want [a sibling].”

“I have not held my own brother’s kids ever since Samara was born,” Bharat disclosed, to which Neetu added, “You didn’t hold Raha [Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter] when Samara was there, remember?”

“I could not. She(Samara)’s so jealous,” confessed Riddhima.

In response to her comment, Neetu goes on to divulge, “Riddhima, you were no better. When she was a baby and when Ranbir was born, she was so jealous! She would throw him off the cradle!”

“I would pinch him and all,” Riddhima admitted.

Notably, Riddhima is the firstborn of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu. She is two years older than her brother Ranbir.

Meanwhile, Raha Kapoor, 2, is the only child of B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She was born on November 6, 2022, months after the couple tied the knot in April of the same year.