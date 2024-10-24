Riddhima Kapoor opens up on relationship with sister-in-law Alia Bhatt

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has opened up about her equation with sister-in-law Alia Bhatt.

She recently made her debut with Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ and has garnered praise from fans over her easy-going personality.

In an interview, Riddhima Kapoor reflected on her relationship with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt following her marriage with her brother Ranbir Kapoor.

According to Riddhima, the Kapoor family gets along very well with the “Jigra” star while respecting each other’s privacy.

“We are very comfortable being around each other. We give them their space. We don’t call them up every single day. She makes a lot of effort… with the family. We love her, we are there for her anytime. Wherever So this happened very naturally, this love. Nothing was forced upon. It is a very natural bonding,” Riddhima stated.

The feelings seem to be mutual as Alia Bhatt joined her through a video message in the interview and called Ranbir Kapoor’s sister a kind and loving person.

“If there’s anybody who has all the khabar (information) in the world, it’s Riddhima. She casually drops the biggest gossip bombs, and all of it usually ends up being true. So, she’s way ahead of all of us, especially her brother (Ranbir),” she added.

Alia Bhatt went on to call her “the most entertaining and fabulous bua (aunt) who has taught Raha all kinds of things.”

On the work front, Bhatt recently appeared in “Jigra” which failed at the box office while Riddhima debuted on the third season of Netflix’s ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, alongside Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Chawla, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari.