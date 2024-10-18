Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ termed Box Office flop

Indian Box Office experts have termed Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s “Jigra” a flop film amid allegations of plagiarism by Divya Khossla Kumar.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Released on October 11, the movie generated just INR4.55 crore, the worst for any film of her career, spanning over 12 years.

Co-starring Bhatt with rising actor Vedang Raina, filmmaker Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ follows the story of siblings – Satya, who turns hero to break her brother Ankur out of a foreign prison. The title is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

However, the star-studded team behind the film seemed to have done very little to stop it from tanking at the Box Office.

According to Box Office experts, ‘Jigra’ has managed to collect only INR19.69 crore in India in six days and has made INR37.49 crore worldwide while it had a reported budget of INR90 crore.

Box Office expert Taran Adarsh said, “Everything was working in favour of the film and yet, it didn’t take off and it didn’t grow. On Sunday, the film fell as compared to Saturday, which is not a good sign. It clearly indicates that the fate of the film was sealed. One can hope that it’ll have an open run until Diwali and hence, it’ll collect. But ideally, a film like this should have started with a bang, looking at the star power.”

Read more: ‘Jigra’ director breaks silence on Divya Khossla’s allegations

According to Adarsh, the movie tanked at the Box Office as directors wanted to be realistic, rather than make an entertainer.

“You need to go and woo the masses. That’s a huge segment of moviegoers. And when you ignore them, this is what happens,” he said.

It is to be noted that Alia Bhatt and the makers of ‘Jigra’ were accused of plagiarism by Divya Khossla Kumar, wife of Bollywood film production giant T-Series’ boss Bhushan Kumar.

She also accused the Bollywood actress of rigging the Box Office numbers of her film.