‘Jigra’ director breaks silence on Divya Khossla’s allegations

The director of “Jigra,” starring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has responded to allegations of copying Divya Khossla’s “Savi.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Responding to the controversy around his film, Vasan Bala denied the allegations of plagiarising the action film while inviting skeptics to investigate to uncover the facts

“Savi (2024), came out when we were editing the film. It is already out there. Everyone can watch it and make up their minds. I don’t really want to bring down anyone or add more fuel. With the false bookings, that, I think, is a distribution question. I don’t think it is that murky at all, but anyone who can investigate and bring out anything is more than welcome,” he said.

Controversy erupted last week when Divya Khossla Kumar, wife of Bollywood film production giant T-Series’ boss Bhushan Kumar, alleged that Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar’s ‘Jigra’ is ‘copied’ from her ‘Savi’.

The statement came days after she accused the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor of rigging the Box Office numbers of her film.

Divya Khossla Kumar had shared a photo of an empty theater to Instagram with a text reading, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show… all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye.”

It is to be noted that Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s ‘Jigra’ follows the story of siblings – Satya, who turns hero to break her brother Ankur out of a foreign prison. The title is co-produced by her Eternal Sunshine Productions and Johar’s Dharma Productions.

On the other hand, Divya Khossla Kumar’s crime thriller ‘Savi’, directed by Abhinay Deo, is a remake of the 2008 French film ‘Anything For Her’. The May release was co-produced by Bhatt’s uncle Mukesh and her husband’s T-Series.