Divya Khossla blasts Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar over ‘Jigra’ plagiarism

Indian actor-producer Divya Khossla has slammed A-lister Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar, alleging them of plagiarising her film ‘Savi’, for the recently released ‘Jigra’.

Out of social media, the heated debate of Divya Khossla Kumar, wife of Bollywood film production giant T-Series’ boss Bhushan Kumar, and ‘Jigra’ producers Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, has now entered the mainstream media, with the former alleging that their jail-break thriller is ‘copied’ from her ‘Savi’, days after she accused the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor of rigging the Box Office numbers of her film.

For the unversed, the online blame game started over the past weekend when Khossla turned to her Instagram stories with a click of an empty movie hall and claimed that ‘all the theatres were totally empty’ during ‘Jigra’ shows on opening weekend. “Alia Bhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye (Alia purchased the tickets herself and announced fake collections),” she alleged.

While Bhatt maintained silence on the matter and did not bother to respond to Khossla, Johar shared a cryptic note on the Gram, which read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.” To which, the ‘Yaariyan 2’ actor responded by saying, “Truth will always offend fools opposed to it.”

Speaking about the same in a new interview, Khossla has now said, “Today, when I speak up, Mr Karan Johar uses derogatory language to shut me down. Is it right to call a woman a fool for pointing out unethical practices? If this happens to me, what about those new to the industry?”

“No one is a king here, and I won’t be treated like a subject. There are many more derogatory words which were used in their PR articles, and called my taking a stand as a PR stunt,” she added. “I’m sorry, I don’t need one. I’m already well known.”

Co-starring Alia Bhatt with rising actor Vedang Raina, filmmaker Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ follows the story of siblings – Satya, who turns hero to break her brother Ankur out of a foreign prison. The title is co-produced by her Eternal Sunshine Productions and Johar’s Dharma Productions.

On the other hand, Divya Khossla Kumar’s crime thriller ‘Savi’, directed by Abhinay Deo, is a remake of the 2008 French film ‘Anything For Her’. The May release was co-produced by Bhatt’s uncle Mukesh and her husband’s T-Series.