Ranbir Kapoor to quit T-Series’ ‘Animal Park’ over Alia-Divya’s ‘Jigra’ feud?

Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor has been caught in a fix amidst the ongoing feud between Alia Bhatt and Divya Khossla Kumar over the recently released ‘Jigra’.

As the beef between Alia Bhatt and Divya Khossla Kumar continues to heat up, with the former’s latest release ‘Jigra’ alleged to be plagiarised from her movie ‘Savi’, while she also accused the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor of rigging the Box Office numbers of her film, fans wonder if this will lead to Ranbir Kapoor losing on to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s announced sequel ‘Animal Park’ due to his wife.

For the unversed, Khossla is the wife of T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar, who produced Kapoor’s last year blockbuster and is also attached to the sequel.

Amidst all this, it is also worth pointing out here that her crime thriller ‘Savi’ is co-produced by Bhatt’s uncle Mukesh and her husband’s T-Series.

The online blame game started over the past weekend when Khossla turned to her Instagram stories with a click of an empty movie hall and claimed that ‘all the theatres were totally empty’ during ‘Jigra’ shows on opening weekend. “Alia Bhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye (Alia purchased the tickets herself and announced fake collections),” she alleged.

While Bhatt maintained silence on the matter and did not bother to respond to Khossla, filmmaker Karan Johar, co-producer of her jail-break thriller, shared a cryptic note on the Gram, which read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.”

In her cryptic response, Khossla accused Johar of plagiarism and noted, “When you are shamelessly accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice no spine.”

Amidst this fiasco, fans now wonder if Kapoor will step away from ‘Animal Park’ or if he and Kumar will not get involved in the matter to let both their wives handle anything between them.

Notably, co-starring Alia Bhatt with rising actor Vedang Raina, filmmaker Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ follows the story of siblings – Satya, who turns hero to break her brother Ankur out of a foreign prison.