Alia Bhatt’s star power fails to save ‘Jigra’; registers her worst Box Office opening

The star power of Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt failed to attract the movie-goers to cinemas for her action thriller ‘Jigra’.

A shock for many, the much-anticipated ‘Jigra’ could only earn a total of INR16.64 crores in its ticket sales during the opening weekend, despite the big names like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Vasan Bala attached to it.

The Dussehra release debuted with INR4.55 crore on Friday – the worst for any Bhatt-starrer in her career, spanning over 12 years. The numbers were even more disappointing than the only two flops of her filmography, ‘Kalank’ and ‘Shaandaar’.

The movie halls filled up on Saturday, adding INR6.58 crores to the total earnings of ‘Jigra’, however, the title witnessed a massive drop on a festival Sunday, selling tickets worth INR5.51 crore, which brought up the opening weekend total of the jail-break thriller to INR16.64 crores.

Reports also suggest that more than 75% shows of the film were cancelled on Sunday due to no audience.

With these numbers, Box Office analysts predict that ‘Jigra’ is one of the biggest theatrical disasters of 2024, and can possibly end its theatrical run under INR40 crores, which is even more troublesome for a project made over the budget of INR80 crores.

Aside from the Box Office, Bhatt’s film has also opened to mediocre reviews from critics.

Critics opined that ‘Jigra’, like any Dharma film, has an urban-centric appeal which failed to connect with cinema-goers and is more suited to be released on OTT.

Notably, co-starring Bhatt with rising actor Vedang Raina, filmmaker Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ follows the story of siblings – Satya, who turns hero to break her brother Ankur out of a foreign prison. The title is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.