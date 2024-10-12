Rajkummar, Triptii’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ beats Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s comedy flick ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ has surpassed Alia Bhatt’s action thriller ‘Jigra’ in the opening day Box Office race.

In an exciting Box Office clash, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Dussehra, ‘Jigra’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ debuted in the theatres on Friday, October 11.

However, despite the overall star power that ‘Jigra’ held, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s film managed to score a better, albeit meagre opening at the ticket windows.

‘VVKWWV’ earned a total of INR5 crores on the first day of release, whereas, the Bhatt-starrer sold tickets worth INR4.25 crores.

Notably, even though both the films were released in a so-called Box office clash, they are from rather contrasting genres and hence attract a different set of moviegoers.

Co-starring Bhatt with rising actor Vedang Raina, filmmaker Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ follows the story of siblings, Satya, who turns hero to break his brother Ankur out of a foreign prison. The title is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

On the other hand, Rao and Dimri’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, also featuring Mallika Sherawat is written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The comedy film follows the roller coaster journey of the lead pair to recover their stolen private video CD, navigating a series of unexpected difficulties along the way.

Aside from the Box Office, Bhatt’s film has also opened to mediocre reviews from critics, while they didn’t have many exciting things to write for ‘VVKWWV’ either.