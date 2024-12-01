Chunky Pandey recalls getting paid for crying at funeral

Renowned Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey has revealed the secret about whether the Bollywood actors get paid for attending and crying in funerals.

Pandey recently attended The Great Indian Kapil Show in which he narrated some of the stories of his life, while also shedding light when he faced difficult times.

He opened up about the early stages of his career when he relied upon events to earn an extra income, which once landed him at a funeral.

While recalling the incident, Chunky Pandey said that one day he received a call from an organiser, asking about his schedule.

Pandey revealed that “the organiser offered him a good amount of money for attending an event but he didn’t tell the details, just asking to come in white clothes.”

The Bollywood actor said that when he reached the specified spot, he found out that it was a funeral and bereaved relatives of the deceased were standing at the entrance.

“I felt like the organiser who called me died by the time I reached there, but then I saw him standing in a corner. He assured me of my payment but he also offered me more money if I cried at the funeral,” the Chunkey Pandey said.

Hearing the story, everyone laughed in the show and the smiles spread across everyone’s face.

On the work front, Panday was last seen in the pan-Indian film ‘Liger’ (2022), headlined by his daughter Ananya and South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, as well as Tamil-language spy thriller ‘Sardar’.