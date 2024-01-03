CIA police foil abduction attempt by Katcha dacoits

SADIQABAD: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police on Wednesday foiled an attempt to kidnap nine individuals by the dacoits in the Katcha area, ARY News reported.

The police spokesperson claimed that the CIA police conducted an operation and foiled the attempt to kidnap the nine musical band members who were allegedly called near Sadiqabad on the pretext of a marriage function.

The band members were on their way to meet the kidnappers in the Katcha area, where the CIA police took all nine individuals into protective custody at the Sindh-Punjab border.

Later upon inquiring about the wedding where the band was headed, there was no wedding in the nearby area.

In a separate incident, five policemen have been ‘abducted’ along with weapons by dacoits in the kitchen area of Sindh’s Shikarpur.

According to sources, dacoits attacked a police check post at Kot Shahoo locality of a kitchen area and ‘took’ five policemen hostage.

SHO Kot Shahu, Mehboob Brohi, and Head Muhrar are among the five policemen ‘kidnapped’ by the dacoits. The dacoits fled toward Katcha along with the abductees.

Meanwhile, heavy contingents of police have been summoned for the operation to recover the ‘abducted’ cops.