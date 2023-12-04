CID actor hospitalized; battling for life after liver damage

Indian actor Dinesh Phadnis, who essayed Inspector Fredericks in the Indian television series ‘CID’, is on ventilator support and has been battling for his life, after liver damage.

It was earlier reported by Indian media outlets that film and TV actor Dinesh Phadnis, 57, suffered a heart attack over the weekend, after which he was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai, India, and was put on ventilator support there.

“Dinesh Phadnis has been battling for life, with ventilator support,” a source had purportedly told the outlet.

However, Phadnis’ co-star on the show, Dayanand Shetty quashed those reports and confirmed that although the former was critical, he did not suffer a heart attack.

“Firstly, it wasn’t a heart attack, it was liver damage because of which he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad,” Shetty clarified.

He added, “For the last two days, he has been very critical. Today morning also I’ve learnt that there’s no major improvement. We’re hoping he gets better soon.”

“Dinesh was getting treated for some other ailment but the medication affected his liver adversely. That’s why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment. One should be very careful regarding allopathic medicines,” Shetty advised, adding that the entire cast of their show is there for Phadnis, and they always stay in touch, through thick and thin.

It is pertinent to note here that the police procedural TV series by B.P. Singh, headlined by Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty, ‘CID’ aired its final episode in February 2018.

