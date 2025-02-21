CID to make grand return on Netflix

Fans of the iconic crime show CID have a reason to celebrate as Netflix has announced that the new season famous crime series will be available for streaming on the platform.

This comes after the success of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma’s transition to Netflix, which was widely loved by fans.

Now, CID, which has been off-air for six years, will return with fresh episodes on Netflix.

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with many sharing their excitement on social media.

One user commented, “Netflix won’t let me study for my boards!” while another wrote, “Now viewers will get to see how a crime show can be both clean and entertaining.” A third person joked, “Finally, Daya has broken down Netflix’s door too!”

Dayanand Shetty, who plays the iconic character Daya, spoke about the team’s excitement over CID’s return.

In an interview he shared that, “The whole team is thrilled, and our fans are too. We’ve been away for six years, and people are still re-watching the old episodes. It feels amazing to be back.

I can’t wait to bring Daya back, and you can expect even more door-busting action in the new season.”

With fans eagerly awaiting the return of CID, Netflix continues to expand its content offerings with popular shows like CID, making it a must-watch for those who love crime and mystery.

Similarly, streaming giant Netflix set the March release date for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut movie ‘Nadaaniyan’, co-starring fellow star kid Khushi Kapoor

On Thursday morning, Netflix India announced that the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim, co-starring rising starlet Khushi Kapoor (daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi), will premiere on the portal on March 7.

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar. Watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix,” the streamer announced this morning, with a new teaser of the film, featuring Archana Puran Singh in her Miss Braganza avatar from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, while Ibrahim’s Arjun reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul from the 90s cult rom-com.