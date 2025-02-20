Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ gets release date on Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has set the March release date for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut movie ‘Nadaaniyan’, co-starring fellow star kid Khushi Kapoor.

On Thursday morning, Netflix India announced that the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim, co-starring rising starlet Khushi Kapoor (daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi), will premiere on the portal on March 7.

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar. Watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix,” the streamer announced this morning, with a new teaser of the film, featuring Archana Puran Singh in her Miss Braganza avatar from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, while Ibrahim’s Arjun reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul from the 90s cult rom-com.

Notably, ‘Nadaaniyan’ is touted as a ‘young adult romantic drama between a bold and spirited South Delhi girl and a middle-class yet determined Noida boy’. Besides young actors Ibrahim and Khushi in the lead, the title also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles.

‘Nadaaniyan’ is directed by debutant film director Shauna Gautam, whereas, ace filmmaker Karan Johar backs the project under his banner’s subsidiary Dharmatic Entertainment, focused mainly on the production of digital content.

