Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor win hearts in new song from film Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, are gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated Netflix film Nadaaniyan.

The young stars have recently unveiled a new heartbreak song, Galatfehmiyan, from the film, and it’s already creating a buzz online.

In the song, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor portray a young couple struggling to deal with misunderstandings and heartbreaks in their relationship.

Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, with fans praising their performances, especially Ibrahim’s acting debut. The visuals, featuring a stadium and colorful settings, add to the emotional depth of the song, making it even more visually striking.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Tushar Joshi, Madhubanti Bagchi, and Sachin-Jigar, Galatfehmiyan captures the essence of love and heartbreak, resonating deeply with Gen-Z audiences.

The lyrics, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, further enhance the emotional tone of the song.

Fans have been quick to draw comparisons between Ibrahim and his father, Saif Ali Khan, as Ibrahim’s performance shows a strong resemblance to his dad’s romantic roles in Bollywood.

As for Khushi Kapoor, the starlet has shown an impressive screen presence like her late mother Sridevi.

Nadaaniyan is set to explore the themes of love, heartbreak, and romance, specifically focusing on the emotional challenges faced by young people today.

Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the film promises to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster.

The movie’s release date is still to be announced, but the teaser song has already sparked widespread excitement.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s portrayal of heartbreak and Khushi Kapoor’s emotional journey are winning praise across social media, with fans commenting on their powerful performances.

As Nadaaniyan prepares for its release, all eyes are on Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, with fans eagerly awaiting more from this promising new duo.