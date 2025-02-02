web analytics
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut announced with Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite fellow star kid Khushi Kapoor, in ‘Nadaaniyan’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Bollywood star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan, 23, who has already been a part of the Indian film industry as an assistant director, is now all set for his on-screen debut, in Dharma Productions’ upcoming web movie, titled ‘Nadaaniyan’, announced the streaming giant Netflix with the first poster of the movie.

“Every love story has thodi si nadaani. Hard launching Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor on the main,” read the accompanying caption with the poster, released by the streamer on Saturday.

 

According to the details, ‘Nadaaniyan’, touted to be a ‘young adult romantic drama between a bold and spirited South Delhi girl and a middle-class yet determined Noida boy’, is directed by debutant film director Shauna Gautam, whereas, ace filmmaker Karan Johar backs the project under his banner’s subsidiary Dharmatic Entertainment, focused mainly on production of digital content.

Besides young actors as leads, the title also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles.

‘Nadaaniyan’ is streaming soon on Netflix.

Also Read: Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja set for Bollywood debut

