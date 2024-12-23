Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja set for Bollywood debut

Star kid Yashvardhan Ahuja, the younger son of Bollywood veteran Govinda, is all set for his acting debut in films.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported exclusively by an Indian media outlet, Yashvardhan Ahuja, the second-born child and the only son of iconic actor Govinda and his wife Sunita, is all set to carry forward his father’s legacy in films, marking his debut in a yet-to-be-titled love story.

According to the details, the title, touted as a one-of-a-kind love story, is directed by National Award-Winning director Sai Rajesh, while Madhu Mantena and Allu Aravind co-produce it with SKN Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashvardhan (@ahuja_yashvardhan)

Yashvardhan reportedly auditioned for the role and bagged the project on the basis of his merits only.

Notably, makers want to launch a fresh pair with the film and are currently on a nationwide hunt to cast a female lead opposite Yashvardhan. As soon as the female protagonist is locked, the makers are planning to take the project on the floors by the summer of 2025.

Given the significant role of music in a love story, director Sai Rajesh is currently working extensively alongside producers, towards creating an original and soulful music album for the project.

Also Read: Cricketer wife Dhanashree Verma set for South cinema debut?