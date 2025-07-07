‘Love Island USA’ contestant Cierra Ortega abruptly quits show

Cierra Ortega has left fans surprised with her abrupt departure from ‘Love Island USA’ ahead of the 30th episode of the show.

Her departure from the show was confirmed by the show’s narrator, Iain Stirling, who announced that Cierra “left the villa due to a personal situation”.

Nic Vansteenberg, her exclusive partner who is now “officially single” on the ongoing season of ‘Love Island USA,’ was left in confusion.

Soon after the announcement was made, the show transitioned to a conversation between Nic and fellow contestant Ace Greene, where Nic expressed his confusion and disappointment now that Cierra was no longer in the villa.

He mentioned feeling uncertain about what to do next. Cierra, an original contestant, had been part of ‘Love Island USA’ since the beginning of the season.

While the show’s narrator attributed ‘personal situation’ to Cierra’s abrupt exit from ‘Love Island USA,’ she had faced severe backlash on social media after her past post resurfaced online in which she used racist language.

Read more: Australian reality TV star charged with beheading her boyfriend

If her alleged racist language is the reason behind her exit, this will be the second time an original contestant has left ‘Love Island USA’ due to racism allegations.

Before Cierra, original contestant Yulissa Escobar was ousted from the show after she was found to have used racial slurs in an old podcast.

Escobar later addressed her removal from the show while maintaining that she never meant to offend or harm others.

“In those clips, I used a word I never should’ve used, a racial slur. I used it ignorantly, not fully understanding the weight, history, or pain behind it. I wasn’t trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognise now that intention doesn’t excuse impact. And the impact of that word is real. It’s tied to generations of trauma, and it is not mine to use,” she said.