Cierra’s family reacts to backlash after ‘Love Island USA’ exit

The family of Cierra Ortega has reacted to the online backlash after her abrupt exit from ‘Love Island USA.’

Cierra’s departure from the show was confirmed by narrator Iain Stirling during episode 30, citing a “personal situation”.

The 25-year-old departure came after fans discovered her past social media activity, which includes racist slurs.

Soon after, fans began demanding her removal from ‘Love Island USA.’

Following her exit, Cierra Ortega’s family has now termed the situation as “one of the most painful weeks of our lives”.

“We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced. We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that,” they wrote in a statement posted on Instagram Stories.

“The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking. It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made,” the statement said.

Read more: ‘Love Island USA’ contestant Cierra Ortega abruptly quits show

The family urged fans to give Cierra a chance to explain her actions and face the situation with honesty.

“While Cierra is not in the villa anymore, she is still away. She hasn’t had the chance to process any of this or speak for herself. But we know our daughter. We know her heart. And when she returns, we believe she’ll face this with honesty, growth, and grace,” the family said.

“While she’ll always be our little girl, she’s also a woman, one who will take responsibility in her own time and her own voice. Until then, we’re simply asking for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency. Not just for her, but for everyone caught in the middle of this,” they added.

It is worth noting here that Cierra Ortega and Nic Vansteenberg were an exclusive couple for several episodes of the ongoing ‘Love Island USA’ season.

Following her exit, Nic was seen in a conversation with fellow contestant Ace Greene, where he expressed his confusion and disappointment now that Cierra was no longer in the villa.