Cierra Ortega apologizes for racial slur after abrupt ‘Love Island’ exit

‘Love Island USA’ contestant Cierra Ortega, who exited the show last week after her controversial posts resurfaced on social media, has finally apologised for using racial slurs against Asians.

For the unversed, Cierra Ortega, who with her fellow contestant Nic Vansteenberghe was one of the strongest couples of the ongoing season 7 of the dating reality show 'Love Island', abruptly quit the competition last week, leaving the villa just a week before the finale. The development came after her social media posts, containing racial slurs for Asian people, resurfaced.

In her latest video on the social platform TikTok, Ortega apologised to the entire Asian community for her remarks, saying she is ‘deeply, truly, honestly so sorry’.

“This is not an apology video. This is an accountability video,” she began in a nearly five-minute-long video. “I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it.”

“I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that’s absolutely no excuse because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance,” she added.

“There’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that’s justice,” Ortega said. “And if you want to know that you’re heard and that I’m sorry and that I will move differently, I promise you, that’s what will happen,” Ortega noted.

Moving ahead, the former ‘Love Island’ contestant also addressed the channel’s decision to remove her from the show, adding that she ‘deserved the punishment and it has been received’.

“I know that moving forward, my actions and how I decide to live my life from here on out is gonna speak louder than any apology ever could,” Ortega concluded.

