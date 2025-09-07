Cillian Murphy on why he won't appear in ‘The Odyssey’

Actor Cillian Murphy, who is a frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator, has reacted to his absence from the filmmaker’s ‘The Odyssey.’

The Hollywood actor’s last appearance in a Nolan film was in 2023’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ which earned them both Oscar awards.

Before ‘Oppenheimer,’ Cillian Murphy starred in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ ‘Batman Begins,’ ‘Inception,’ and ‘Transendence.’

However, he will not appear in the filmmaker’s highly anticipated ‘The Odyssey,’ led by Hollywood actor Matt Damon.

Cast members also include Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and Robert Pattinson, among others.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the ‘Oppenheimer’ actor was asked about his absence from the upcoming film.

“Is there a trailer? I have ROMO [Relief of missing out],” Cillian Murphy quipped.

“No, I can’t wait to see it. If any director in the world could tackle ‘The Odyssey,’ it’s going to be Christopher Nolan. I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million. He’s been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he does with it,” the Hollywood actor said.

Murphy was also quizzed about the upcoming ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie, which was announced in June last year.

The Hollywood actor, however, kept his silence on the details about the film, currently in production.

“Oh, I can’t tell you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy is gearing up for the release of ‘Steve.’

Directed by Tim Mielants, the film also features Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo and Simbi Ajikawo.