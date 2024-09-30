‘Peaky Blinders’: Netflix drops first look for Cillian Murphy as filming begins

Netflix dropped the first look for actor Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby from its hotly-anticipated “Peaky Blinders” movie.

The streaming giant took to Instagram to share the first look while revealing that production on the film has started.

“By order of the Peaky Blinders…Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film,” the caption of the post reads.

Knight, the creator of the series about the Peaky Blinders gang, and Murphy also posed for a photo together on set.

The script for the movie was written by Knight who is also co-producing alongside the Hollywood actor, Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley.

Directed by Tom Harper, the upcoming ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie was announced in June this year, with the Hollywood star attached to it from the start.

Harper has directed several episodes of the series which first aired in 2013 on BBC Two.

Netflix later acquired the rights to release the show in the US which show came to an end with its sixth season in 2022.

While the makers of the movie remain tight-lipped about the rest of the cast, it was revealed last month that Cillian Murphy’s fellow Irishman, Barry Keoghan, has an undisclosed role in the film.

Following the announcement of the movie in June, Murphy said, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders.”

It is worth noting here that the Hollywood star won his first Oscar – Best Actor for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb.