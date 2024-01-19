Cipher case: Govt challenges IHC verdict against jail trial

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday filed a plea in the Supreme Court (SC) against Islamabad High Court’s verdict of nullifying the jail trial of the PTI founder in a cipher case.

PTI founder, special court judge, director general of Federal Investigation Agency, IG, deputy commissioner, chief commissioner Islamabad, and others have been made respondents.

The government in its plea stated that the high court ‘neglected’ the facts in the case and nullified the jail trial of the former prime minister in the cipher case.

The high court does not have the authority to rule against the special court, the plea submitted through Raja Rizwan Abbasi stated.

The federal government has pleaded with the Supreme Court to strike down Islamabad High Court’s verdict of November 21, 2023.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified documents.