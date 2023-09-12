Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on PTI chairman’s plea against hearing in Attock Jail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by PTI chairman challenging the law ministry’s decision to conduct the trial in the cipher case at Attock jail, ARY News reported.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sent to jail on August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

On August 29, the IHC had suspended his sentence. However, a special court had directed Attock jail authorities to keep him in connection with the cipher case.

The special court subsequently extended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s judicial remand till September 13 in the cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict on PTI chairman’s plea after hearing the arguments today. The court had sought an explanation from the respondents on the notice.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief and vice chairman was booked for ‘deliberately missing a copy of the diplomatic cypher’.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of Home Secretary.

The case was registered after Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Azam Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since months, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.