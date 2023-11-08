Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on Shah Mahmood’s bail plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s post-arrest bail plea in the cipher case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq heard Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s post-arrest bail plea in the cipher case today. Qureshi’s counsel Syed Ali Bukhari completed the arguments in the case.

Bukhari argued that his client did not mention the word ‘cipher’ or its content in his speech at March 27 public rally. Qureshi had just fulfilled his duties under the Rules of Business, he added.

The lawyer said that there would be a two-year jail term if the prosecution proved its allegations, whereas, the accused could be granted bail in accordance with the law.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor argued that Qureshi delivered his speech before the PTI chairman. He added that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is facing charges of incitement and facilitation in the cipher case, whereas, the accused did not deny the content of his speech.

The prosecutor apprised the IHC judge that a public office holder had never disclosed the cipher in any country. The FIA prosecutor said that Qureshi knew the sensitivity of the cipher issue but he chose to incite people and there are evidence against him.

The FIA prosecutor pleaded with the IHC to reject Qureshi’s bail plea.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the IHC Justice Aamer Farooq reserved verdict on the bail plea. The verdict on bail plea and a petition challenging Qureshi’s indictment in the cipher would be announced together by the high court in a few days.

Later, the hearing for adjourned for an indefinite period.

On October 23, a special court constituted under the Official Secrets Act had indicted PTI chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

The hearing began in Adiala jail early on Monday with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawyers filing a new petition against a possible indictment.

However, the court indicted the PTI chairman and foreign minister. Both the politicians pleaded not guilty and refused to accept the charge sheet.