Cipher case: Witnesses list against PTI chief surfaces

ISLAMABAD: The list of witnesses against former prime minister and PTI chief in cipher case has surfaced, ARY News reported.

As per details, the list of 28 witnesses in the cipher case includes Asad Majeed, Aftab Akbar Durrani, Yousaf Naseem Khokar, Muhammad Azam Khan, Dr Haseeb Bin Aziz, Sajid Mahmood.

The list also includes Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Nouman Bashir, Muhammad Ashfaq Haseeb Gouhar and technical expert cipher crime wing Islamabad.

Earlier, former principal secretary Azam Khan said that National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-trust move on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief directives.

Cipher case: PTI chief, Qureshi’s indictment deferred

As per details, prime witness in Cypher case Azam Khan said in his written statement that the PTI chief Imran Khan made a targeted plan against Pakistan army.

Earlier, a special court formed under the official secrets act deferred indictment of the former prime minister and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a cipher case.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case in Adiala Jail under the Official Secrets Act 2023 in the presence of senior prosecutor, Shah Khawar, PTI Chairman and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Azam Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since last month, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified documents.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.

The report claimed that former prime minister asked Azam Khan – the then principal secretary – to “manipulate the contents of cipher”. “The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cipher, which was sent to the PM office”, it added.